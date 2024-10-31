Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo

Actor Mammootty shared a close relationship with former Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy. Numerous posts from the past and news stories have highlighted the depth of their bond. Following Chandy's demise, discussions about a potential biopic surfaced on social media, with fans suggesting Mammootty as the ideal choice to portray him.

A photo of Mammootty resembling Oommen Chandy, complete with a characteristic smile, has recently gained traction online. This sparked further speculation about a biopic. However, the image is a concept art piece created by artist Sethu Sivanandan, who shared it on social media with the caption, which translate to English as 'Mammukka as Oommen Chandy sir. This us just a concept art...'.

When previously asked who should portray his father in a biopic, Chandy Oommen promptly suggested Mammootty. He also added that Dulquer Salman could play his role in the film.

Currently, Mammootty is filming a project directed by Jithin K Jose, which also features Vinayakan in a key role. This film marks the seventh production venture of Mammootty Kampany. The actor's upcoming releases include 'Bazooka' and 'Dominic and The Ladies Purse'.

