Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Gold prices in Kerala surged by a record Rs 2,160 on April 10, 2025, reaching Rs 68,480 per sovereign, marking the highest single-day increase in history.

Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a historic move, gold prices in Kerala witnessed the biggest single-day surge ever, with the rate of one sovereign (8 grams) increasing by Rs 2,160 on April 10, 2025. With this sharp spike, the price of one sovereign of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 68,480.

To purchase one sovereign of gold at the lowest available making charges, buyers must now shell out over Rs 74,000.

The dramatic rise in gold prices is attributed to the tariff war declared by U.S. President Donald Trump, which has shaken global markets. On the international front, gold prices surged by over $100 in a single day—a first in history. Currently, the international price of gold is $3,126 per ounce, while the Indian rupee stands at Rs 86.23 against the U.S. dollar.

This unexpected surge has dealt a major blow to gold traders who had pre-booked orders anticipating a price drop. Many are now staring at heavy losses due to this sudden rally.

Price Trend of Gold in April 2025:

April 1: Rs 680 increase : Rs 68,080 per sovereign

April 2: No change : Rs 68,080 per sovereign

April 3: Rs 400 increase: Rs 68,480 per sovereign

April 4: Rs 1,280 decrease: Rs 67,200 per sovereign

April 5: Rs 720 decrease: Rs 66,480 per sovereign

April 6: No change: Rs 66,480 per sovereign

April 7: Rs 200 decrease: Rs 66,280 per sovereign

April 8: Rs 480 decrease: Rs 65,800 per sovereign

April 9: Rs 520 increase : Rs 66,320 per sovereign

April 10: Rs 2,160 increase : Rs 68,480 per sovereign

Current Market Rates:

22-carat gold (1 gram): Rs 8,560

18-carat gold (1 gram): Rs 7,050

Silver (1 gram): Rs 105

Latest Videos
