New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia Airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to tap into new markets and attract more international tourists, the Kerala Tourism Department has joined hands with Malaysia Airlines to launch a major marketing initiative under the ‘Look East’ campaign. A mega familiarisation (fam) tour and B2B meet, part of this campaign, officially kicked off in the capital.

Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas, inaugurating the events, said the initiative aims to significantly boost the number of tourists from countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, and China. He described the campaign as a major leap forward in Kerala Tourism’s global expansion strategy.

The fam tour, organized in collaboration with Malaysia Airlines, is being held from April 9 to 13. The minister added that the government's goal of elevating Kerala Tourism to a global platform is being realized through this international partnership.

A delegation of around 75 representatives from eight countries, including 40 travel agents, 17 social media influencers, and other key industry stakeholders, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the tour. The aim is to foster meaningful interactions, forge faster business ties, and solidify the city’s reputation as a premium travel destination.

Dignitaries including Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Panchayat President P. Suresh Kumar, Kerala Tourism Secretary Biju K, and Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer Dersenish Aresandiran attended the event. Tourism Director Shikha Surendran and others also participated.

Minister Riyas noted that all political parties in the Kerala Legislative Assembly welcomed the initiative. He emphasized that Kerala’s improved connectivity with East Asian countries provides an opportunity to attract more tourists from the region.

The collaboration between Malaysia Airlines and the Kerala government was officially announced at the event. Dersenish Aresandiran revealed that Malaysia Airlines is making significant investments in Kerala, aiming to expand flight services to four or five routes in the near future. The airline has also become the first premium carrier to land wide-body aircraft at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The airline is conducting its first-ever fam tour to Kerala, bringing top trade partners from East Asian markets to experience the state's offerings firsthand. Dersenish added that no other airline has done more for Kerala Tourism than Malaysia Airlines, and it plans to double its service frequency within a year.

Tourism Secretary Biju K stated that the ‘Look East’ policy was crafted to mutually benefit both Kerala Tourism and Malaysia Airlines. The initiative includes participation from airlines, hospitality businesses, tour operators, and service providers.

Representatives from countries like China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Laos will interact with local stakeholders including industry professionals, cultural ambassadors, and artisans. The B2B meet aims to enhance collaboration in the tourism sector.

Kerala Tourism Director Shikha Surendran gave a detailed presentation on the state’s key attractions and growth potential to international tour operators and influencers. The event also featured presentations by Swaminathan S, Secretary of Kerala Travel Mart Society, and Prasad Manjali, General Secretary of South Kerala Hoteliers Forum.

