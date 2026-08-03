The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Bhagyathara BT-65 draw results for August 3, 2026. The draw offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore and numerous other cash rewards across several categories. Participants are advised to check their tickets against the official results.

The KeralaLottery Bhagyathara BT-65 result for August 3, 2026, has been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Thousands of ticket holders who participated in the weekly draw are eagerly checking their tickets to find out if they have won one of the many prizes on offer.

The Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials. The draw featured multiple prize categories, including the bumper first prize, second prize, third prize and consolation prizes.

The first prize winner of Bhagyathara BT-65 will receive Rs 1 crore, making the draw one of the most awaited weekly lottery events in Kerala. Apart from the jackpot prize, several other participants will also receive rewards based on the official prize structure.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-65 Lottery Result Today (Aug 3): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-65 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BJ737622

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 737622

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BG848189

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BE261939

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0066, 1950, 2105, 2498, 3034, 3658, 3668, 4468, 4578, 4692, 6548, 6590, 8000, 8034, 8254, 8385, 9036, 9904, 9918

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 3477, 4192, 5634, 6237, 6245, 7780

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0184, 0212, 0353, 0560, 0636, 0715, 0990, 1357, 1707, 3550, 3730, 4706, 4763, 4985, 5123, 5305, 5674, 5740, 6202, 7245, 7289, 7840, 8111, 8133, 8729

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0139, 0287, 0690, 0718, 1183, 1310, 1589, 1635, 1704, 1710, 2072, 2076, 2217, 2313, 2370, 2433, 2477, 2698, 2791, 2937, 3064, 3079, 3406, 3547, 3558, 3694, 3819, 4023, 4087, 4155, 4269, 4393, 4425, 4458, 4579, 4594, 4598, 4721, 4810, 4897, 5056, 5181, 5236, 5267, 5295, 5375, 5410, 5505, 5616, 5759, 5764, 5950, 6144, 6236, 6246, 6274, 6670, 7032, 7125, 7352, 7366, 7387, 7819, 8062, 8241, 8648, 8664, 8748, 9016, 9091, 9127, 9130, 9522, 9608, 9692, 9859

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0043, 0111, 0436, 0710, 0788, 0906, 0916, 1264, 1299, 1503, 1542, 1612, 1825, 1953, 1961, 2383, 2673, 2713, 2729, 2795, 2915, 2978, 2981, 3028, 3089, 3168, 3178, 3283, 3448, 3503, 3621, 3728, 3790, 3798, 3858, 4075, 4319, 4480, 4522, 4541, 4550, 4580, 4673, 4685, 4710, 4733, 4793, 4800, 4839, 4947, 4972, 5179, 5514, 5541, 5590, 5768, 5826, 5943, 6099, 6101, 6210, 6388, 6576, 6589, 6617, 6793, 6799, 6964, 7189, 7278, 7640, 7920, 7957, 8200, 8302, 8314, 8320, 8326, 8364, 8398, 8478, 8507, 8678, 8688, 8803, 8842, 8919, 9025, 9060, 9062, 9304, 9760, 9808, 9930

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0082, 0164, 0372, 0605, 0633, 0724, 0747, 0768, 0810, 0813, 0863, 0901, 1124, 1139, 1150, 1370, 1406, 1490, 1495, 1653, 1659, 1681, 1749, 1753, 1811, 1874, 1907, 1917, 1965, 2018, 2055, 2119, 2159, 2240, 2263, 2308, 2312, 2351, 2553, 2565, 2597, 2632, 3007, 3035, 3045, 3099, 3139, 3260, 3328, 3585, 3671, 3674, 3690, 3703, 3792, 3820, 3848, 3907, 4143, 4253, 4365, 4368, 4395, 4452, 4477, 4484, 4562, 4569, 4603, 4640, 4813, 5007, 5060, 5102, 5161, 5169, 5206, 5250, 5355, 5369, 5432, 5449, 5460, 5636, 5786, 5823, 5833, 5845, 6022, 6074, 6223, 6230, 6291, 6312, 6322, 6466, 6468, 6517, 6612, 6662, 6677, 6709, 6715, 6800, 6928, 7082, 7113, 7306, 7313, 7341, 7418, 7457, 7550, 7563, 7607, 7643, 7729, 7940, 8032, 8087, 8096, 8108, 8140, 8187, 8196, 8292, 8382, 8862, 9003, 9084, 9323, 9361, 9527, 9548, 9549, 9648, 9687, 9740, 9756, 9765, 9777, 9827, 9866, 9906

Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the official result list after the announcement. Winners must preserve their original tickets safely and follow the Kerala Lottery Department’s guidelines for claiming their prizes.

The Kerala State Lottery is among the most popular government-run lottery schemes in India, attracting lakhs of participants every week through various draws. The department conducts regular draws while ensuring transparency through official procedures and verification systems.

The Bhagyathara BT-65 result list, including the winning numbers for all major prize categories, will help participants identify successful tickets. Those who have won prizes should complete the claim process within the specified period by submitting the required documents and original ticket.

Stay updated with the latest Kerala Lottery announcements and check the complete Bhagyathara BT-65 August 3 result details as the winning numbers are released. Participants should rely only on official sources to verify their results and avoid misinformation circulating on unofficial platforms.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (02/08/2026) Live: Samrudhi SM-66 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner