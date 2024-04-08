Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 7-year-old dies after mother sets her on fire in Karunagapally

    A 7-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment after her mother set her on fire in Kollam.

    Kollam: A 7-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment died today. The deceased was identified as Anamika. The tragedy unfolds following the suicide of her mother, Archana on March 5. Archana had set fire to herself and her two children, Anamika and Aarav (2), due to family problems. Despite initial treatment at Alappuzha Medical College, both children suffered severe burns.

    The neighbors rushed to the scene upon hearing the children's screams around 10 am. They found Archana and her children amidst the flames after breaking windows and doors. Archana was rushed to the hospital, however could not save her. The children were transferred to Alappuzha Medical College for further treatment.

    Archana, a native of Pathanamthitta worked as a nurse in Sudan while her husband worked as a painting worker.
     

