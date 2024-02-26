Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki

    The girl disclosed the incident to the teachers during the counseling held at the school.  The girl revealed that she had been harassed by four more people in the last one year.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Munnar: Three youths were arrested for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Idukki. The accused were identified as Ramkumar, Vignesh, and Jaison. The police informed that one more suspect, a native of Tamil Nadu, is about to be arrested. 

    The girl disclosed the incident to the teachers during the counseling held at the school.  The girl revealed that she had been harassed by four more people in the last one year. The girl said that the accused took her to different places in Idukki and tortured her.

    The school authorities then informed the incident to the child welfare. The youths were arrested following the investigation conducted by Shantipara police. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections including POCSO. 

