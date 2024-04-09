Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested

    The Kilimanoor police arrested three accused for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram.  A case was registered against the accused under the POCSO section and produced in the court and remanded.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police arrested three people for sexually abusing minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused were identified as Hussain, Rakhil and Kamal. The girl met the accused through Instagram.

    The incident happened on last Saturday. The first accused Hussain asked the girl to come out of the house on Saturday midnight. According to this, the girl came out of the house and was abducted by Hussain and his friends. The accused then brought the girl to a shed and forcefully gave drugs to the girl. 

    The accused also destroyed the girl's mobile phone so that the police could search. The girl's parents filed a complaint over her missing to Kilimanoor police. During investigation, the girl was found in the rubber plantation around 11 am on Sunday.

    The accused were arrested after checking the call details of the girl's phone. A police team led by DySP Pradeep Kumar and Kilimanoor Inspector B Jayan took the accused into custody.  A case was registered against the accused under the POCSO section and produced in the court and remanded.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 2:08 PM IST
