Check the Winners List for Rs 1 Crore Prize Money. Thousands of lottery players from throughout Kerala took part in this week's draw, hoping to win one of the state's most popular weekly lottery prizes. With the official results now out, ticket holders may see if their ticket was a winner.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Karunya KR-762 Lottery Result 2026 for Saturday, July 25. The weekly Kerala lottery draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, and authorities announced the winning ticket numbers for all reward categories, including the coveted Rs 1 crore first prize.

The first prize winner will receive a bumper jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner will be awarded Rs 25 lakh, while the third prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. To ensure openness and justice, independent personnel oversaw the draw.

Karunya KR-762 Lottery Result 2026: Rs. 1 Crore Jackpot Winner and Complete Prize List

The official Karunya KR-762 winning numbers have been issued by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The published results include winners in every prize category, including:

First Prize: Rs 1 crore: KB 845108

Second Prize: Rs 25 lakh: KJ 772827

Third Prize: Rs 10 lakh: KD 560761

Consolation Prize: 1179, 2115, 2197, 2335, 2710, 3480, 3713, 3996, 4306, 4313, 5407, 5818, 6047, 6708, 6837, 7070, 8004, 8268, 9833

Fourth Prize: 1212, 3958, 4223, 5157, 8491, 8931

5th Prize

Sixth and seventh prizes.

Eighth and ninth prizes.

Ticket holders should double-check both the ticket series and the ticket number, as even minor differences render the ticket ineligible for the prize.

Keeping photocopies or scanned copies of both sides of the ticket before submitting the claim is also a good idea.

How to Claim the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-762 Prize Money

The Karunya KR-762 prize claim method is determined by the value of the prize earned. Lower-value prizes can typically be collected from authorised Kerala lottery agents, whereas larger prizes must be claimed through the District Lottery Office or the Directorate of State Lotteries.

Prize winners are generally required to submit:

Original winning ticket

PAN card

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Bank account details

Completed prize claim form