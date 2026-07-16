Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: Here’s full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-632 lottery for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Kerala Lottery Results Today Live, 16-07-2026: The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the Karunya Plus KN-632 lottery results on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The draw is planned at 3 p.m. at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Participants who purchased tickets for today's draw can view the full list of winning numbers, prize information, and live updates here. The winning numbers will be updated as the Kerala State Lottery Department officially announces them. Stay tuned for Karunya Plus KN-632 results updates.

The first prize winner will get Rs. 1 crore while the second and third prize winners will get Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh, respectively. The participant with ticket number PX 228687 has won the first prize of the bumper jackpot.

The winner of the ₹1 crore first prize is ticket number PX 228687

The winner of the ₹30 lakh second prize is ticket number: PW 948525

The winner of the ₹5 lakh third prize is ticket number: PZ 190739

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-632 Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs. 1,00,00,000: PX 228687

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000: PN 228687, PO 228687, PP 228687, PR 228687, PS 228687, PT 228687, PU 228687, PV 228687, PW 228687, PY 228687, PZ 228687

2nd Prize: Rs. 30,00,000: PW 948525

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000: PZ 190739

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000: 0496, 0648, 1755, 2131, 2380, 2741, 4405, 5344, 5922, 6466, 6882, 7276, 7305, 8004, 8061, 8307, 9242, 9374, 9586

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000: 1829, 2667, 5165, 6032, 6838, 7245

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000: 0438, 1844, 3347, 3471, 3519, 3742, 4189, 4336, 4582, 4762, 4953, 5048, 5222, 5977, 6075, 6359, 6405, 6595, 7162, 7816, 8019, 8773, 9490, 9738, 9861

7th Prize: Rs. 500: 0030, 0211, 0456, 0979, 1032, 1253, 1424, 1589, 1733, 1803, 1815, 1961, 1968, 2047, 2172, 2340, 2392, 2437, 2740, 2884, 2938, 2980, 3037, 3088, 3149, 3187, 3809, 3829, 4008, 4020, 4056, 4081, 4211, 4561, 4570, 4798, 4925, 5212, 5215, 5278, 5643, 5645, 5665, 6094, 6192, 6640, 6705, 6869, 7086, 7359, 7499, 7630, 7878, 7901, 8037, 8059, 8261, 8374, 8389, 8447, 8464, 8615, 8643, 8660, 8678, 8894, 8994, 9020, 9156, 9298, 9496, 9529, 9537, 9580, 9784, 9820

8th Prize: Rs. 200: 0062, 0115, 0323, 0517, 0684, 0766, 0767, 0823, 1423, 1487, 1687, 1747, 1750, 1978, 2105, 2366, 2487, 2568, 2756, 2826, 2905, 2917, 3014, 3093, 3115, 3380, 3399, 3493, 3587, 3592, 3613, 3644, 3825, 4243, 4288, 4342, 4403, 4628, 4945, 5121, 5204, 5206, 5303, 5631, 5672, 5917, 6008, 6091, 6115, 6126, 6133, 6302, 6393, 6425, 6656, 6679, 6834, 6841, 6969, 7008, 7024, 7039, 7066, 7076, 7134, 7154, 7337, 7364, 7690, 7833, 7911, 7985, 8259, 8419, 8557, 8570, 8793, 8917, 9072, 9112, 9483, 9648, 9773, 9954

9th Prize: Rs. 100: 0631, 0769, 0835, 0870, 0907, 1004, 1015, 1142, 1177, 1447, 1522, 1679, 1700, 1960, 2010, 2146, 2150, 2324, 2334, 2486, 2550, 2605, 2878, 2879, 2935, 3038, 3045, 3600, 3711, 3892, 3928, 4157, 4267, 4464, 4608, 4780, 4806, 5156, 5261, 5539, 5746, 5970, 5972, 6045, 6262, 6460, 6749, 6872, 7058, 7119, 7350, 7405, 7468, 7544, 7967, 8108, 8509, 8636, 8750, 8850, 8992, 9036, 9153, 9191, 9719, 9776, 9852

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

When it comes to receiving their riches, the Kerala lottery winner has few options. The winner whose prize money is less than Rs. 5000 can get it straight from the lottery store owner from whom they purchased the ticket. If the prize money is large, they must file a claim with the bank and the Kerala Lottery Department, along with a photo of the ticket and proof of identity.

Participants can also use the barcode scanner given by the Kerala State Lotteries Department to authenticate the legitimacy of their ticket. Before beginning the claim procedure, winners should verify the data on their tickets.

About Kerala Lottery

The Kerala lottery is one of India's most popular lotteries, and it is legal. Every day, millions of people buy lottery tickets in the hopes of gaining a fortune.

According to the rules, 30% tax is deducted from the prize amount, and 12% is deducted as the agent's commission, when applicable. The Kerala Lotteries Department has created the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, which allows lottery participants to check the authenticity of their tickets.

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