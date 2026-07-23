The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Karunya Plus KN-633 draw on Thursday, July 23, at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Official winning numbers will be published on the state's lottery website following the draw. The lottery features a first prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other prize tiers.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to conduct the Karunya Plus KN-633 weekly lottery draw on Thursday, July 23. The draw is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. As of now, the official winning numbers have not been announced and will be published after the draw concludes.

Ticket holders can check the winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery result portal once the draw is completed. Participants are advised to rely only on the official result published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department or the Kerala Government Gazette for prize verification.

The Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. The draw also includes consolation prizes and several lower prize categories, giving participants multiple chances to win. Ticket holders should carefully match both the series and ticket number with the official results before claiming any prize.

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Prize winners must preserve their original lottery tickets, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for claims. High-value prize winners will need to submit the original ticket, valid identity proof and other required documents to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries or an authorised district lottery office within the prescribed claim period. Applicable taxes will be deducted on prize amounts in accordance with government rules.

The Karunya Plus KN-633 winning numbers are expected to be released shortly after the draw concludes. Once announced, participants can check the complete prize list, including the first prize winner, consolation prizes and all other winning numbers, on the official Kerala Lottery website.

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