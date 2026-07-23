The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-633 lottery results have been officially announced. Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers for all prize categories. Winners must carefully verify their tickets with the official results before claiming their prize.

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-633 Lottery Result 2026 has been officially announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Participants who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories, including the first prize, second prize, consolation prize and other winning combinations.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-633 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: PD566404

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 566404

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: PA314780

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: PM265880

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 1043, 2047, 2593, 2610, 4103, 4138, 4221, 4422, 5247, 5326, 5690, 6288, 6493, 6726, 7073, 7190, 7206, 8887, 9072

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 3950, 4776, 5123, 7953, 8599, 9390

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-633 Lottery Result Today (July 23): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The Karunya Plus lottery is one of the most popular weekly lottery draws conducted by the Kerala government, attracting thousands of participants from across the state every Thursday. Winners are selected through a transparent draw conducted under the supervision of Kerala State Lotteries officials.

Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the officially released results before claiming any prize. The winning numbers for all prize categories have been published, allowing participants to confirm whether they have secured a prize in today's draw.

Prize winners should ensure that they follow the official claim process. Those winning smaller prize amounts can collect their winnings from authorised lottery retailers, while higher-value prizes must be claimed through designated bank branches or the Kerala State Lotteries Department within the prescribed time limit. Winners should also keep their original lottery tickets safe, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during verification.

Before submitting a claim, participants should sign the reverse side of their ticket and keep a photocopy for future reference. Identity proof and other required documents may be needed while processing high-value prize claims.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department advises winners to rely only on the officially published results and avoid misinformation circulating on unofficial platforms.

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