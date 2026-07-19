The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-64 draw held on July 19, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Samrudhi SM-64 lottery on Wednesday, July 19. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Samrudhi SM-64 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

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Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-64 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MO 263925

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with MO 263925

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000 - MZ 650468

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - MY 228395

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0005, 0230, 0725, 0995, 1512, 3281, 3831, 3994, 4067, 5036, 5312, 5375, 5942, 6279, 6868, 8296, 9122, 9127, 9284

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2953, 3012, 3789, 6124, 6221, 9245

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0549, 1407, 1886, 2019, 2104, 2417, 3009, 3884, 4201, 4808, 4958, 5796, 5797, 5933, 6485, 6516, 6638, 6827, 6996, 7135, 7293, 7434, 7755, 7837, 8987

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0094, 0114, 0651, 0693, 1108, 1665, 1693, 1782, 1797, 2008, 2415, 2456, 2869, 2921, 2995, 3166, 3168, 3172, 3364, 3465, 3545, 3794, 3833, 3857, 3974, 3996, 4212, 4629, 4881, 4932, 5188, 5231, 5368, 5383, 5505, 5561, 5592, 5628, 5649, 5677, 5857, 5920, 6056, 6333, 6599, 6693, 6804, 6971, 7099, 7272, 7441, 7444, 7449, 7507, 7730, 7752, 7884, 7904, 7974, 7991, 8111, 8162, 8323, 8349, 8367, 8395, 8404, 8431, 8596, 8750, 8960, 9057, 9319, 9503, 9779, 9881

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0070, 0137, 0204, 0423, 0968, 0974, 1109, 1173, 1292, 1293, 1511, 1550, 1620, 1652, 1708, 1771, 1820, 1990, 2188, 2203, 2242, 2275, 2277, 2339, 2407, 2442, 2466, 2969, 3102, 3113, 3135, 3190, 3589, 3630, 4257, 3791, 3852, 4021, 4109, 4211, 4242, 4767, 4338, 4384, 4425, 4452, 4549, 4644, 5275, 4807, 4824, 4858, 4884, 4895, 5193, 5995, 5545, 5612, 5674, 5803, 5814, 5845, 6388, 6010, 6035, 6165, 6251, 6313, 6365, 7622, 6713, 6863, 7077, 7237, 7353, 7536, 8798, 7980, 8176, 8493, 8713, 8752, 8797, 9527, 8803, 8865, 8917, 9096, 9164, 9231, 9884

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0046, 0061, 0084, 0236, 0251, 0275, 0280, 0303, 0310, 0333, 0445, 0512, 0566, 0640, 0666, 1065, 1119, 1122, 1153, 1299, 1353, 1405, 1500, 1520, 1567, 1631, 1677, 1855, 1888, 1946, 1952, 1974, 1982, 2113, 2137, 2200, 2207, 2298, 2329, 2356, 2375, 2438, 2483, 2546, 2654, 3010, 3056, 3077, 3098, 3181, 3293, 3443, 3496, 3527, 3611, 3628, 3716, 3752, 3909, 3998, 4004, 4023, 4172, 4294, 4385, 4421, 4535, 4743, 4757, 4766, 4822, 4826, 4982, 5039, 5043, 5136, 5165, 5200, 5477, 5506, 5518, 5698, 5741, 5754, 5802, 5809, 5852, 5958, 5980, 6030, 6036, 6103, 6130, 6131, 6189, 6207, 6230, 6233, 6276, 6376, 6423, 6608, 6660, 6681, 6690, 6799, 6810, 7020, 7076, 7210, 7236, 7266, 7347, 7402, 7413, 7423, 7655, 7668, 7712, 7732, 7778, 7820, 7842, 7889, 8065, 8104, 8234, 8325, 8444, 8487, 8530, 8536, 8571, 8624, 8630, 8659, 8728, 8744, 8780, 8879, 8967, 9040, 9109, 9218, 9502, 9567, 9758, 9887, 9946, 9969

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

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