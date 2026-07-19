The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-64 draw held on July 19, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.
Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Samrudhi SM-64 lottery on Wednesday, July 19. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main highlight of the Samrudhi SM-64 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
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Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-64 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MO 263925
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with MO 263925
2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000 - MZ 650468
3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - MY 228395
4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0005, 0230, 0725, 0995, 1512, 3281, 3831, 3994, 4067, 5036, 5312, 5375, 5942, 6279, 6868, 8296, 9122, 9127, 9284
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2953, 3012, 3789, 6124, 6221, 9245
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0549, 1407, 1886, 2019, 2104, 2417, 3009, 3884, 4201, 4808, 4958, 5796, 5797, 5933, 6485, 6516, 6638, 6827, 6996, 7135, 7293, 7434, 7755, 7837, 8987
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0094, 0114, 0651, 0693, 1108, 1665, 1693, 1782, 1797, 2008, 2415, 2456, 2869, 2921, 2995, 3166, 3168, 3172, 3364, 3465, 3545, 3794, 3833, 3857, 3974, 3996, 4212, 4629, 4881, 4932, 5188, 5231, 5368, 5383, 5505, 5561, 5592, 5628, 5649, 5677, 5857, 5920, 6056, 6333, 6599, 6693, 6804, 6971, 7099, 7272, 7441, 7444, 7449, 7507, 7730, 7752, 7884, 7904, 7974, 7991, 8111, 8162, 8323, 8349, 8367, 8395, 8404, 8431, 8596, 8750, 8960, 9057, 9319, 9503, 9779, 9881
8th Prize: ₹200 - 0070, 0137, 0204, 0423, 0968, 0974, 1109, 1173, 1292, 1293, 1511, 1550, 1620, 1652, 1708, 1771, 1820, 1990, 2188, 2203, 2242, 2275, 2277, 2339, 2407, 2442, 2466, 2969, 3102, 3113, 3135, 3190, 3589, 3630, 4257, 3791, 3852, 4021, 4109, 4211, 4242, 4767, 4338, 4384, 4425, 4452, 4549, 4644, 5275, 4807, 4824, 4858, 4884, 4895, 5193, 5995, 5545, 5612, 5674, 5803, 5814, 5845, 6388, 6010, 6035, 6165, 6251, 6313, 6365, 7622, 6713, 6863, 7077, 7237, 7353, 7536, 8798, 7980, 8176, 8493, 8713, 8752, 8797, 9527, 8803, 8865, 8917, 9096, 9164, 9231, 9884
9th Prize: ₹100 - 0046, 0061, 0084, 0236, 0251, 0275, 0280, 0303, 0310, 0333, 0445, 0512, 0566, 0640, 0666, 1065, 1119, 1122, 1153, 1299, 1353, 1405, 1500, 1520, 1567, 1631, 1677, 1855, 1888, 1946, 1952, 1974, 1982, 2113, 2137, 2200, 2207, 2298, 2329, 2356, 2375, 2438, 2483, 2546, 2654, 3010, 3056, 3077, 3098, 3181, 3293, 3443, 3496, 3527, 3611, 3628, 3716, 3752, 3909, 3998, 4004, 4023, 4172, 4294, 4385, 4421, 4535, 4743, 4757, 4766, 4822, 4826, 4982, 5039, 5043, 5136, 5165, 5200, 5477, 5506, 5518, 5698, 5741, 5754, 5802, 5809, 5852, 5958, 5980, 6030, 6036, 6103, 6130, 6131, 6189, 6207, 6230, 6233, 6276, 6376, 6423, 6608, 6660, 6681, 6690, 6799, 6810, 7020, 7076, 7210, 7236, 7266, 7347, 7402, 7413, 7423, 7655, 7668, 7712, 7732, 7778, 7820, 7842, 7889, 8065, 8104, 8234, 8325, 8444, 8487, 8530, 8536, 8571, 8624, 8630, 8659, 8728, 8744, 8780, 8879, 8967, 9040, 9109, 9218, 9502, 9567, 9758, 9887, 9946, 9969
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at
Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017
Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website
Official publications of lottery results
Licensed lottery merchants
Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.
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(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)