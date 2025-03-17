Kalamassery Polytechnic drug racket: 6-month-long cannabis sale, Rs 16,000 paid via Gpay; more details emerge

Read Full Article

Kochi: New revelations have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the cannabis racket at Kalamassery Polytechnic College hostel. According to police, the prime accused, Anuraj—a resident of Kollam—had been supplying cannabis inside the hostel premises for the past six months. During this period, he allegedly procured nearly four kilograms of cannabis. However, during the recent police raid, only two kilograms were recovered, prompting an ongoing search for the remaining quantity.

In the wake of the crackdown, police have intensified flash inspections across Kalamassery. During surprise checks conducted on Tuesday at various private hostels and vehicles in the area, authorities seized additional quantities of cannabis and MDMA.

Rs 16,000 Paid via Google Pay for Drug Purchase

Investigations have revealed that Anuraj made an advance payment of Rs 16,000 through Google Pay to purchase the cannabis, while the balance was reportedly paid in cash. Under the guise of Holi celebrations, he collected money from students to bring the contraband into the hostel. In his statement to police, Anuraj claimed that the sale was limited to a small group and denied large-scale distribution.

Former Students’ Testimony Crucial in Bust

Anuraj, currently under judicial remand, is likely to be taken into police custody for further interrogation. It has been confirmed that an interstate drug dealer was involved in supplying the cannabis, though the dealer remains unidentified.

The operation gained momentum following crucial testimony from two former students of the college—Shalik and Ashik from Aluva. Their statements indicated that Anuraj collected funds for the purchase and entrusted the logistics of delivery to them.

Drugs Stored in Hostel Room, Prime Accused Missing During Raid

Police discovered that nearly two kilograms of cannabis intended for distribution were hidden in Akash’s hostel room. However, Anuraj was absent during the midnight raid conducted on the campus. Authorities suspect that he may have already distributed portions of the remaining cannabis elsewhere.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the interstate supplier involved in the case. Meanwhile, police have vowed to continue their anti-drug operations in and around Kalamassery in the coming days.

