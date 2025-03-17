Kerala Weather: IMD predicts isolated rainfall with thunder and lightning; urges precautionary measures

Read Full Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated thunderstorms with lightning and rain in parts of Kerala today (Mar 17). Apart from Kannur and Kasaragod, 12 other districts in the state are likely to receive scattered rainfall over the next three days. In the next three hours, light rain is expected at isolated locations in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

The IMD has warned that lightning can be extremely dangerous. People are advised to take precautions as soon as dark clouds appear in the sky. Since lightning can strike without prior visual warning, it is essential not to ignore safety measures. If there are signs of lightning activity, people should immediately move indoors or seek shelter in a secure building. Staying outdoors increases the risk of lightning strikes, the weather department cautioned.

Lightning struck three, leaving one dead in Kerala

Recently, a tragic incident was reported in Alappuzha, where a young man lost his life after being struck by lightning while playing cricket in a paddy field. The deceased was identified as Akhil P. Srinivasan, son of Srinivasan from Koduppunna Puthuvazhiyil. The incident happened in the evening while he was playing cricket with friends after harvesting work. In another lightning strike incident at Koppam, Pattambi, three people were injured during a temple festival at Erayoor Sree Thiruvallayanad Temple.

