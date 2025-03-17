Kerala Weather: IMD predicts isolated rainfall with thunder and lightning; urges precautionary measures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a lightning and rainfall alert across several districts of Kerala, advising residents to take precautions.

Kerala Weather: IMD predicts isolated rainfall with thunder and lightning; urges precautionary measures anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated thunderstorms with lightning and rain in parts of Kerala today (Mar 17). Apart from Kannur and Kasaragod, 12 other districts in the state are likely to receive scattered rainfall over the next three days. In the next three hours, light rain is expected at isolated locations in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

The IMD has warned that lightning can be extremely dangerous. People are advised to take precautions as soon as dark clouds appear in the sky. Since lightning can strike without prior visual warning, it is essential not to ignore safety measures. If there are signs of lightning activity, people should immediately move indoors or seek shelter in a secure building. Staying outdoors increases the risk of lightning strikes, the weather department cautioned.

Lightning struck three, leaving one dead in Kerala

Recently, a tragic incident was reported in Alappuzha, where a young man lost his life after being struck by lightning while playing cricket in a paddy field. The deceased was identified as Akhil P. Srinivasan, son of Srinivasan from Koduppunna Puthuvazhiyil. The incident happened in the evening while he was playing cricket with friends after harvesting work. In another lightning strike incident at Koppam, Pattambi, three people were injured during a temple festival at Erayoor Sree Thiruvallayanad Temple.

Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kalamassery Polytechnic drug racket: 6-month-long cannabis sale, Rs 16000 paid via Gpay; more details emerge anr

Kalamassery Polytechnic drug racket: 6-month-long cannabis sale, Rs 16,000 paid via Gpay; more details emerge

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people anr

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Kerala: UV index soars in several districts, red alert issued in two districts dmn

Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

Belief that girls won't file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC shk

Belief that girls won’t file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness anr

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

Recent Stories

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH) shk

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH)

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

Rajinikanth Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates RBA

Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Recent Videos

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

Video Icon
AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Video Icon
Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Video Icon
Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Video Icon
'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon