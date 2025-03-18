Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

The former Punjab chief minister shared a quick video of the youngster in the arms of his mother, Charan Kaur. The guests gathered around them as he cut the cake.

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

The younger brother of late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala celebrated his first birthday on Monday. Family members and close friends, including former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, attended the special occasion.

Channi shared a video from the celebration on his Instagram account. In the clip, the toddler can be seen in his mother, Charan Kaur's arms, as the family gathered around to cut the birthday cake. After the cake-cutting, Channi was seen offering a piece of cake to the child.

The birthday boy wore a black kurta, pyjama, and a pink turban for his special. A large cutout of Sidhu Moosewala was placed in the background with colorful balloons decorating the area. His father, Balkaur Singh, was also seen standing beside his wife and son in another clip.

Also Read: Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Balkaur Singh, who welcomed the newborn last year, announced the news as she shared glimpses of his little son on Instagram. Along with the picture, Balkaur added a caption, written in Punjab, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and I'm thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love."

Also Read: 'Mayhem': Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The 28-year-old singer was attacked by assailants who fired more than 30 rounds at him. He was later found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review MEG

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

Mayhem Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200 RBA

'Mayhem': Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200

Recent Stories

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer gcw

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation anr

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation

Football Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says he could not speak HRD

Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says 'he could not speak'

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications gcw

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Microcap AirNet Stock Nearly Doubles On Kazakhstan Bitcoin Mining Deal, Retail Buzz Explodes

Microcap AirNet Stock Nearly Doubles On Kazakhstan Bitcoin Mining Deal, Retail Buzz Explodes

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon