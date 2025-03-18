Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Read Full Article

The younger brother of late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala celebrated his first birthday on Monday. Family members and close friends, including former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, attended the special occasion.

Channi shared a video from the celebration on his Instagram account. In the clip, the toddler can be seen in his mother, Charan Kaur's arms, as the family gathered around to cut the birthday cake. After the cake-cutting, Channi was seen offering a piece of cake to the child.

The birthday boy wore a black kurta, pyjama, and a pink turban for his special. A large cutout of Sidhu Moosewala was placed in the background with colorful balloons decorating the area. His father, Balkaur Singh, was also seen standing beside his wife and son in another clip.

Also Read: Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Balkaur Singh, who welcomed the newborn last year, announced the news as she shared glimpses of his little son on Instagram. Along with the picture, Balkaur added a caption, written in Punjab, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and I'm thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love."

Also Read: 'Mayhem': Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The 28-year-old singer was attacked by assailants who fired more than 30 rounds at him. He was later found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Latest Videos