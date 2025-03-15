Kalamassery Polytechnic hostel drug bust: How principal's letter to police led to raid and arrest; READ

Read Full Article

Kochi: A crucial breakthrough in the case of the ganja seizure from Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College hostel came from a letter submitted by the college principal to the police. On March 12, the principal had alerted authorities about suspected drug-related activities on campus, including reports of students collecting money for narcotics. Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid on the hostel.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have also arrested two former students in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Aashiq and his friend Sharik, were allegedly involved in supplying cannabis to the hostel. Their names surfaced during the questioning of students who were arrested earlier. According to the police, both individuals had graduated from the institution last year.

Investigators revealed that Aashiq was responsible for bringing the ganja to the hostel, while Sharik’s role is still under scrutiny. Authorities are currently interrogating both suspects and are also examining the possible involvement of more students in the case.

In the first FIR, 21-year-old Akash, a native of Kulathupuzha, Kollam, has been named as the accused. Authorities recovered 1.909 kg of ganja from his room, which he allegedly stored for sale and personal use. Akash has been remanded in custody.

The second FIR names two more accused: Adithyan (21) from Haripad and Abhiraj (21) from Karunagappally. Both were released on station bail after being taken into custody yesterday. The investigation is ongoing.

