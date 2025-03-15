Kalamassery Polytechnic hostel drug bust: How principal's letter to police led to raid and arrest; READ

A significant breakthrough in the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College hostel ganja seizure case came from a letter submitted by the principal to the police. Based on this tip-off, police conducted a raid, leading to the seizure of ganja.

Kalamassery Polytechnic hostel drug bust: How principal's letter to police led to raid and arrest anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Kochi: A crucial breakthrough in the case of the ganja seizure from Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College hostel came from a letter submitted by the college principal to the police. On March 12, the principal had alerted authorities about suspected drug-related activities on campus, including reports of students collecting money for narcotics. Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid on the hostel.

Two former students arrested in connection with the ganja case in Polytechnic College

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have also arrested two former students in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Aashiq and his friend Sharik, were allegedly involved in supplying cannabis to the hostel. Their names surfaced during the questioning of students who were arrested earlier. According to the police, both individuals had graduated from the institution last year.

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

Investigators revealed that Aashiq was responsible for bringing the ganja to the hostel, while Sharik’s role is still under scrutiny. Authorities are currently interrogating both suspects and are also examining the possible involvement of more students in the case.

Three students arrested and booked as per FIR 

In the first FIR, 21-year-old Akash, a native of Kulathupuzha, Kollam, has been named as the accused. Authorities recovered 1.909 kg of ganja from his room, which he allegedly stored for sale and personal use. Akash has been remanded in custody.

The second FIR names two more accused: Adithyan (21) from Haripad and Abhiraj (21) from Karunagappally. Both were released on station bail after being taken into custody yesterday. The investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Kerala: Over 2 kg of ganja seized in raid at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel, SFI leader among 3 arrested

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today march 15 2025 thunderstorms expected over next 3 days anr

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today, thunderstorms expected over next 3 days

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief anr

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations anr

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations

Kerala faces high temperature warning, yellow alert issued for 10 districts dmn

Kerala faces high temperature warning, yellow alert issued for 10 districts

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel dmn

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma's likely to retain Test captaincy for England series after Champions Trophy 2025 success HRD

Rohit Sharma likely to retain Test captaincy for England series after Champions Trophy 2025 success

When is First Solar Eclipse of 2025? Will it be visible in India? NTI

When is First Solar Eclipse of 2025? Will it be visible in India?

When Deepika Padukone struggled with depression after her breakup, THIS person helped her - Read on NTI

When Deepika Padukone struggled with depression after her breakup, THIS person helped her – Read on

Who is Ankita Kukreti? Meet Aamir Ali's new girlfriend after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh RBA

Who is Ankita Kukreti? Meet Aamir Ali's new girlfriend after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH) shk

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon