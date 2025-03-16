Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown at Kochi hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor

Read Full Article

Kochi: The Kochi police have continued their crackdown on drug use, conducting surprise inspections in private hostels and PG accommodations near CUSAT. According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), small quantities of cannabis were seized during the operation. A raid at Thameem Hostel near CUSAT led to the discovery of two grams of cannabis.

The police took Mohammed Saidali, a Kollam native and second-year student at Bharat Mata College, into custody in connection with the incident. However, he was later released on station bail the same night. During the operation, authorities also apprehended several individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the police, Thameem Hostel had turned into a frequent hub for drug use, and smoking equipment was recovered from the hostel during the raid.

Upon inspecting the hostel rooms, police found large quantities of liquor bottles, including numerous beer bottles and other alcoholic beverages. Additionally, packets of intoxicants and cigarette packs were seized in significant quantities.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged regarding the recent drug bust at the Kalamassery Polytechnic College hostel. According to the police, the hostel has been a hub for group-based drug trade. The investigation also revealed that students who use drugs operate as a gang, and student organizations have no influence within the hostel. During the inspection, authorities found a large number of used beedi stubs in hostel rooms. Students admitted that they use beedis filled with cannabis to smoke the drug.

