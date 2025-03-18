Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says 'he could not speak'

Read Full Article

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorin provided a concerning update on teenager Ayden Heaven injury after he was stretchered off the field during the Premier League clash against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Monday, March 17.

Manchester United dominated the Liescester with 0-3 win in front of the opponent’s home crowd and move to 13th spot on the Premier League points table. Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes played crucial roles by scoring a goal each in order to secure a win for The Red Devils as they look to escape from getting relegated to the Championship, the second tier of English Football.

Also read: Liverpool stumble again: Should Arne Slot's men now be worried about Premier League title hopes?

However, the match witnessed a worrying moment when young Manchester United player Ayden Heaven went down visibly in pain. Heaven was writhing in pain after his foot went under the body of Leicester City’s forward Patson Daka early in the second half of the clash. The youngster received an immediate medical attention and he was stretchered off the field, raising concerns over the availability for the remainder of the season. The England U19 player was visibly in pain while being stretchered off the field.

Ruben Amorim expresses concern over Ayden Heaven’s injury

After Manchester United’s 0-3 win over Leicester, manager Ruben Amorim provided an update on Ayden Heaven’s injury. Speaking at the press conference, Amorim stated that the youngster was unable to explain as he was in terrible pain after the incident.

“It's hard to understand because when he was on the ground he could not speak," Amorim said.

“He's so young, it's hard to understand what he's feeling. We'll see next week." he added.

Ayden Heaven made it to the starting XI for the first time in an away match after joining Manchester United earlier this year. An impressive start after 45 minutes off the bench against Arsenal last week, followed by first full Premier League debut in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, led to Ayden Heaven making the starting XI for the clash against Leicester City.

Who is Ayden Heaven?

Ayden Heaven is seen as one of the next big things in English Football. Heaven joined West Ham United's academy when he was eight years old and stayed there for four years. After a trial with Chelsea, he moved to Arsenal's academy, the club he had loved since he was a child. In the summer of 2023, he signed a scholarship contract with Arsenal. During the 2023–24 season, he sometimes trained with Arsenal's first team.

After a season with Arsenal, Heaven was signed by Manchester United in the January transfer window for a modest £1 million. The England U19 star signed a four-year contract with Old Trafford, with an option of extending for a year. He made his Manchester United debut after coming on as a substitute in the fifth round FA Cup 2024–25 against Fulham.

Also read: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Refereeing controversy to comeback, 5 talking points in thrilling LaLiga match

Latest Videos