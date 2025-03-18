Kerala SHOCKER! 21-year-old youth stabbed to death in Kollam, attacker dies after jumping in front of train

Read Full Article

Kollam: A 21-year-old youth was fatally stabbed in Kollam with the attacker later ending his own life by jumping in front of a moving train. The tragic incident took place on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Febin George Gomes, a resident of 162 Flori Dale, Vilappuram Mataka Nagar, Uliyakovil, Kollam.

The accused, Tejas Raju from Neendakara, reportedly arrived at Febin’s residence and launched the fatal attack. Febin’s father, George Gomes, attempted to intervene but was injured in the process and unable to prevent the assault.

After the attack, the accused fled the scene and is believed to have died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. His body was later discovered on the railway tracks near Kadappakada, with a car found parked nearby.

Febin sustained severe stab injuries to his neck, arm, and ribs. His father also suffered deep wounds to his ribs and arm while trying to intervene. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Kollam, Febin could not be saved and was declared dead.

Personal vengeance reason for murder?

According to the police, the attack was driven by personal vengeance. Investigations reveal that Febin's sister was previously in a relationship with Tejas Raj. Both families had agreed to their marriage initially. However, the woman later decided to withdraw from the relationship.

Tejas reportedly continued to trouble her, insisting on continuing the relationship. Her family intervened and warned him to stay away. The police believe Tejas harbored deep resentment over this rejection, which ultimately led him to murder Febin. Febin's father, George Gomez, was also injured in the attack and remains under medical care. The police further suspect that Tejas may have intended to harm the young woman as well.

