Kerala SHOCKER! 21-year-old youth stabbed to death in Kollam, attacker dies after jumping in front of train

A 21-year-old youth, Febin George Gomes, was brutally stabbed to death at his home in Kollam, Kerala. The attacker, identified as Tejas Raju, later died by suicide after fleeing the scene.

Kerala SHOCKER! 21-year-old youth stabbed to death in Kollam, attacker dies after jumping in front of train anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:21 AM IST

Kollam: A 21-year-old youth was fatally stabbed in Kollam with the attacker later ending his own life by jumping in front of a moving train. The tragic incident took place on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Febin George Gomes, a resident of 162 Flori Dale, Vilappuram Mataka Nagar, Uliyakovil, Kollam.

The accused, Tejas Raju from Neendakara, reportedly arrived at Febin’s residence and launched the fatal attack. Febin’s father, George Gomes, attempted to intervene but was injured in the process and unable to prevent the assault.

After the attack, the accused fled the scene and is believed to have died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. His body was later discovered on the railway tracks near Kadappakada, with a car found parked nearby.

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Febin sustained severe stab injuries to his neck, arm, and ribs. His father also suffered deep wounds to his ribs and arm while trying to intervene. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Kollam, Febin could not be saved and was declared dead.

Personal vengeance reason for murder?

According to the police, the attack was driven by personal vengeance. Investigations reveal that Febin's sister was previously in a relationship with Tejas Raj. Both families had agreed to their marriage initially. However, the woman later decided to withdraw from the relationship.

Tejas reportedly continued to trouble her, insisting on continuing the relationship. Her family intervened and warned him to stay away. The police believe Tejas harbored deep resentment over this rejection, which ultimately led him to murder Febin. Febin's father, George Gomez, was also injured in the attack and remains under medical care. The police further suspect that Tejas may have intended to harm the young woman as well.

Kerala: Malappuram girl drugged and raped, police officer reveals shocking details of brutal abuse

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Malappuram girl drugged and raped, police officer reveals shocking details of brutal abuse dmn

Kerala: Malappuram girl drugged and raped, police officer reveals shocking details of brutal abuse

Kerala Weather: IMD predicts isolated rainfall with thunder and lightning; urges precautionary measures anr

Kerala Weather: IMD predicts isolated rainfall with thunder and lightning; urges precautionary measures

Kalamassery Polytechnic drug racket: 6-month-long cannabis sale, Rs 16000 paid via Gpay; more details emerge anr

Kalamassery Polytechnic drug racket: 6-month-long cannabis sale, Rs 16,000 paid via Gpay; more details emerge

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people anr

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Kerala: UV index soars in several districts, red alert issued in two districts dmn

Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

Recent Stories

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand AJR

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war shk

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026 gcw

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon