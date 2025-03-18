Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Electric vehicles require special attention in summer to protect the battery. By avoiding high speeds, limiting AC use, and following other simple tips, you can maintain battery efficiency and extend its lifespan.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Four-wheelers require extra care in summer, especially electric vehicles. Given that these cars need specific maintenance in hot weather, owners should exercise additional vigilance. The car's battery may suffer if this is neglected. You shouldn't be concerned if the range of your electric car drops during the summer. You may increase the car's range and safeguard the battery by adhering to a few easy guidelines.

With a few simple precautions, you can keep your EV running smoothly all summer long. Here are 8 easy tips to protect your battery and ensure a hassle-free driving experience during the hottest months.

  1. Avoid high-speed driving: Steer clear of high-speed driving in the summer since it rapidly depletes the EV battery. Air resistance rises with high speeds, increasing the motor's energy consumption.
  2. Limit Air Conditioning Use: Although air conditioning is essential during the summer, using it excessively shortens battery life.
  3. Drive smoothly: Steer clear of abrupt braking and frequent high-speed driving as these activities drain the battery quicker.
  4. Charge mindfully: Don't overload your electric vehicle. For optimal battery health, keep the charge between 20% and 80% at all times.
  5. Don't park under Sun: Steer clear of parking in direct sunlight since this might cause the battery to overheat and shorten its life. If you can, park in the shade.
  6. Keep Your Tyre Pressure Proper: Low tyre pressure causes rolling resistance, which raises battery usage.
  7. Keep the Battery Cool: To avoid overheating, park in shady spots or make use of a battery cooling device.
  8. Plan for Regular Servicing: Regular maintenance prolongs the battery's life and keeps it in good shape.

Don’t let summer heat ruin your EV experience! By following these simple tips, you can maintain battery efficiency, extend its lifespan, and enjoy uninterrupted drives even in scorching temperatures. A little proactive care goes a long way in keeping your EV running at its best. Stay cool, stay charged, and drive smart this summer!

