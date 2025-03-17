Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: In the shocking Venjaramoodu mass murder case, accused Afan’s mother, Shemeena, remains firm in protecting her son despite mounting evidence against him. During her latest statement to the police, Shemeena reiterated that Afan had no role in the brutal killings. She insisted that the fatal injuries were caused by a fall from the bed, sticking to her original version of events.

Shemeena was recently moved from the hospital to a protection center. There, the police recorded her testimony once again, in which she maintained that her son could never commit such violent acts. According to Shemeena, Afan is not capable of harming anyone.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised

Afan to be taken into custody for third round of evidence collection

Meanwhile, Afan is set to be taken into police custody today for a third round of evidence collection. He is currently facing charges in connection with the murders of his girlfriend and younger brother. Authorities have obtained a three-day custody order for further investigation and interrogation.

Earlier, the police took Afan to several locations to gather evidence related to another murder case, where he is accused of killing his paternal uncle Latheef and his wife Sajitha. During interrogation, Afan reportedly confessed to attacking the couple with a hammer, claiming he did so after being repeatedly insulted by them over unpaid debts.

During the evidence collection, Afan described his brutal crimes to the police without any hesitation. He confessed to borrowing ₹80,000 from Latheef and said that Latheef constantly harassed him to repay the debt. Additionally, Latheef was an obstacle when Afan’s father’s mother was trying to sell her gold. These were the reasons Afan decided to eliminate Latheef.

Afan's statement to police on brutal crimes he committed

Afan first strangled his grandmother and pinned her to the ground, killing her. After that, he went to Latheef’s house. Upon seeing Afan, Sajitha went into the kitchen. Afan took a hammer from a bag and repeatedly struck Latheef on the head while he was sitting on the sofa in the hall. Hearing the commotion, Sajitha rushed back, but Afan attacked her too. When she ran back into the kitchen, Afan followed her and killed her there.

After committing the murders, Afan threw Latheef’s mobile phone and car keys about 50 meters away into a nearby forest before returning home. The police later recovered the mobile phone in Afan’s presence during the investigation.

It was also found that Afan had bought chili powder to throw into the eyes of anyone who tried to stop him during the attack. During a search at his house, the police found this chili powder inside the same bag where he had kept the weapon.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home

Latest Videos