Asianet News LIVETHON: Drug-laced ice cream sold at daughter's school, reveals former DGP

Asianet News LIVETHON: Former DGP Alexander Jacob has revealed that drug-laced ice creams were being sold at his daughter's school, leading to the unintentional consumption of intoxicants by around 2,000 students.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP Alexander Jacob has made a shocking revelation that drugs were being sold under the guise of ice cream at his daughter's school. Speaking during Asianet News’ anti-drug campaign Chill Kerala Live-a-thon, he detailed the alarming incident.

He explained that students at his daughter’s school would rush to buy ice cream as soon as they arrived in the morning, after lunch, and again before leaving in the evening. Thinking it was just an innocent treat, he even gave his daughter money to buy ice cream. However, when the school principal expressed suspicion, his instincts as a police officer kicked in.

To investigate, he asked a Sub-Inspector from Thrissur to purchase three ice creams and send them for laboratory testing. The results confirmed the presence of a mild intoxicating substance mixed into the ice cream. Shockingly, around 2,000 students at the school were unknowingly consuming these drug-laced ice creams daily.

Following this discovery, the ice cream vendor was arrested, and the shop was shut down. However, Jacob warned that this issue is not isolated to one school and could be happening in schools and colleges across Kerala. He further emphasized that if children are exposed to such substances for two years, they may eventually seek out stronger drugs.

In response to the rising incidents of violence in Kerala,  Asianet News has launched a vigilance campaign with a Livethon that began streaming live at 7 AM. The event features participation from prominent personalities across various fields as well as the general public. The discussion focuses on the reasons behind addiction and possible solutions to overcome it. The program will also address the increasing issue of uncontrolled substance abuse.

