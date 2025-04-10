India News

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Key facts, figures and return of key conspirator

Coordinated Terror Unleashed

Ten Pakistani terrorists stormed Mumbai on November 26, 2008, targeting iconic locations.

Attack by Sea

The terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea using hijacked boats.

Iconic Targets Hit

CST station, Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and Chabad House witnessed gruesome bloodshed.

A Nation Mourned

The 60-hour siege killed 166 people and injured over 230 across the city.

The Face of Terror

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist caught alive and was later executed in 2012.

Headley & Rana's Role

David Headley did the recce, while his associate Tahawwur Rana helped facilitate the attack.

Unbreakable Courage

NSG commandos, Mumbai Police, and hotel staff risked their lives to rescue hostages.

Global Condemnation

The attack exposed Pakistan-based terror networks and triggered worldwide outrage.

India's Wound Reopened, Justice Revived

26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Rana extradited to India after years of legal battle in US.

Long Road to Justice

With Rana now in Indian custody, families of victims hope for long-awaited closure.

