India News
Ten Pakistani terrorists stormed Mumbai on November 26, 2008, targeting iconic locations.
The terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea using hijacked boats.
CST station, Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and Chabad House witnessed gruesome bloodshed.
The 60-hour siege killed 166 people and injured over 230 across the city.
Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist caught alive and was later executed in 2012.
David Headley did the recce, while his associate Tahawwur Rana helped facilitate the attack.
NSG commandos, Mumbai Police, and hotel staff risked their lives to rescue hostages.
The attack exposed Pakistan-based terror networks and triggered worldwide outrage.
26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Rana extradited to India after years of legal battle in US.
With Rana now in Indian custody, families of victims hope for long-awaited closure.
Tahawwur Rana extradited: Will 26/11 victims finally get justice?
