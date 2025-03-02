Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Synthetic drugs destroyed me...' Thrissur youth shares shocking substance abuse story

A drug addict from Thrissur, Shahbaz, shared his shocking journey into substance abuse during Asianet News' anti-drug Livethon. He revealed how his addiction began with casual marijuana use offered by neighbors and later escalated to synthetic drugs, leading to crime and personal loss.

Thrissur: A Thrissur youth who has fallen victim to drug addiction, revealed shocking details about his journey into substance abuse during Asianet News' anti-drug liveathon event. Shahbaz disclosed that his older neighbours occasionally offered him marijuana, which led him to experiment with drugs. Eventually, he started actively seeking out substances and even stole money from home without his mother’s knowledge to fund his addiction.

"There were times when I had no money, so I borrowed from others or resorted to crime. I already have a case against me," Shahbaz admitted. He emphasized that synthetic drugs ruined his life, initially giving him a sense of euphoria but later costing him his family, relationships, and friendships.

"After using drugs, all sorts of thoughts creep in. The next day, those thoughts change completely. You start doubting everyone around you—even your own mother. It feels like people are trying to deceive or even kill you," he said.

Asianet News LIVETHON: Football legend I.M. Vijayan encourages youth to stay away from drugs and violence

He further revealed that highly dangerous drugs like cocaine are available even in remote villages and that children as young as tenth graders are involved in selling them. He warned parents to look out for folded currency notes or unused debit cards in their children’s rooms, as they could be signs of drug involvement.

"My condition worsened after spending six months in Bengaluru. I lost my health, my relationships, and everything dear to me. I'm already in the second stage of addiction, and even now, if I get access to drugs, I might still use them," Shahbaz confessed.

In response to the rising incidents of violence in Kerala, Asianet News has launched a vigilance campaign with a Livethon that began streaming live at 7 AM. The event features participation from prominent personalities across various fields as well as the general public. The discussion focuses on the reasons behind addiction and possible solutions to overcome it. The program will also address the increasing issue of uncontrolled substance abuse.

Latest Videos