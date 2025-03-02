Asianet News LIVETHON: Football legend I.M. Vijayan encourages youth to stay away from drugs and violence

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan extended his best wishes to Asianet News’ Livethon, an initiative aimed at raising awareness against the rising incidents of violence in society. He emphasized the importance of channeling one's energy into sports and arts instead of falling into the trap of substance abuse.

"Asianet News is delivering a powerful message to the new generation, and I am happy to be a part of it," said Vijayan. He stressed the need for awareness about substance abuse, especially among the younger generation.

Recalling his school days, Vijayan pointed out that fights among students were common back then but would often end quickly, with friendships being restored soon after. However, he observed that today’s conflicts are driven by deep-seated resentment.

"Life is short, and so is addiction. My addiction is football. Kids should explore sports and other creative avenues to find their passion," he added.

He encouraged children to find a healthy passion, whether in sports, music, or dance, as these lifelong pursuits can keep them engaged and fulfilled. Vijayan also highlighted the importance of having friends to share one’s problems, urging young people to talk to their friends whenever they face difficulties.

In response to the rising incidents of violence in society, Asianet News has launched a vigilance campaign with a Livethon that began streaming live at 7 AM. The event features participation from prominent personalities across various fields as well as the general public. The discussion focuses on the reasons behind addiction and possible solutions to overcome it. The program will also address the increasing issue of uncontrolled substance abuse.

