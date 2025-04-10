India News

Tahawwur Rana extradited: Will 26/11 victims finally get justice?

Image credits: Getty

Key Conspirator Brought Back

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana extradited to India after prolonged legal battle in US.

Image credits: Getty

Massive Win for India

NIA hails extradition as a major breakthrough in terror case.

Image credits: Getty

Who is Rana?

Close aide of David Headley, accused of helping plan the deadly Mumbai attacks.

Image credits: Getty

Years of Legal Resistance

Rana's petitions in US courts, including Supreme Court, were all rejected.

Image credits: Getty

Coordinated Effort

Extradition involved NIA, MEA, MHA, USDoJ, and Indian intelligence agencies.

Image credits: Getty

What Happened on 26/11?

Ten Pakistani terrorists carried out 60-hour siege across Mumbai, killing 166.

Image credits: Getty

Attack Sites Targeted

Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, CST railway station, Taj and Oberoi hotels, and a Jewish centre were hit.

Image credits: Getty

Victims Still Await Closure

Families of 166 killed hope Rana’s trial will deliver long-awaited justice.

Image credits: Getty

What Happens Next?

Rana to face NIA interrogation, possible revelations on Pakistan-based terror links.

Image credits: Getty

Maharashtra Weather, April 10: Brace for sizzling heat on Thursday

Delhi Weather, April 10: Hot and cloudy Thursday ahead; stay safe

Maharashtra Weather, April 9: Scorching heat on Wednesday; stay safe

Delhi Weather, April 9: Temperatures soar to 40°C; stay hydrated