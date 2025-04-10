Tahawwur Rana extradited: Will 26/11 victims finally get justice?

India News
26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana extradited to India after prolonged legal battle in US.
NIA hails extradition as a major breakthrough in terror case.
Close aide of David Headley, accused of helping plan the deadly Mumbai attacks.
Rana's petitions in US courts, including Supreme Court, were all rejected.
Extradition involved NIA, MEA, MHA, USDoJ, and Indian intelligence agencies.
Ten Pakistani terrorists carried out 60-hour siege across Mumbai, killing 166.
Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, CST railway station, Taj and Oberoi hotels, and a Jewish centre were hit.
Families of 166 killed hope Rana’s trial will deliver long-awaited justice.
Rana to face NIA interrogation, possible revelations on Pakistan-based terror links.
