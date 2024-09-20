Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

Asianet News has stepped into its 30th year, marking a significant milestone in Malayalam visual media. A year-long celebration was launched with the unveiling of a special anniversary logo by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas during the Onam gathering at Kanakakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram.

Asianet News marks a historic milestone in Malayalam visual media as it enters its 30th year. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Asianet News is organizing a year-long series of events. Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the celebrations by unveiling a special logo. The event took place at the Onam gathering (Onakoottaima) organized by Asianet News on Thursday (Sep 19) at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Kanakakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram.

During the event, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar stated that the channel is stepping into the vibrancy of its 30th year. She emphasized that the year-long celebration signifies responsible journalism, standing alongside the audience and the people. Several programs will be part of this celebration, and a special logo was created as part of it. Sindhu Sooryakumar expressed her hope that the viewers, who have always supported and criticized Asianet News, will continue to stand by the channel in the future as well.

PWD Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, in his speech, emphasized that the people of Kerala provide full support to media organizations that work with the responsibility of bringing the truth to the public. He noted that Kerala is one of the best states when it comes to offering constructive criticism and holding the government accountable. In contrast to other states, Kerala allows open criticism of the government without fear of media workers being attacked or killed. He also mentioned that while the media has the right to criticize, the government and citizens also hold the right to critique the media. He clarified that his participation in the event was not to seek leniency regarding criticisms against him or the government.

Assistant Executive Editor Vinu V John stated that the unwavering public support for Asianet News over the past 30 years is a testament to the meaningful work the media outlet has done. He emphasized that Asianet News is present wherever there are Malayalis, thanks to the strong backing of its audience. He further affirmed that the channel will continue to face criticism with tolerance and move forward with 'Straight, Bold, Relentless'.

