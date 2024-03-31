Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Adoor road accident: MVD report shows Anuja, Hashim deliberately rammed their car into lorry

    The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in a report stated that the Adoor accident was a deliberate one. Hashim (31) and Anuja (37), a school teacher were killed in the accident on Thursday night (Mar 28).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Motor Vehicles Department in its report over the car-truck collision in Adoor killing two confirmed that Hashim, the car driver deliberately rammed the vehicle into the truck. Hashim (31) and Anuja (37), a school teacher were killed in the accident on Thursday night. As the MVD enforcement officers examined the vehicle, they noted that Hashim failed to apply the brakes to the exceedingly speedy car. The two passengers did not use their seat belts, according to the MVD investigation. The notion that Hashim and Anuja killed themselves was supported by all of these results. 

    The illegal installation of a crash bumper on the truck was identified as a significant factor contributing to the severity of the collision. The RTO enforcement team is set to submit its report to the Transport Commissioner on Sunday, outlining the details of the incident and the findings regarding the illegal modifications made to the truck.

    Hashim, a resident of Charumoodu, worked as a private bus employee, while Anuja, hailing from Nooranad, was a teacher at Thumpamon North Government Higher Secondary School. Anuja was reportedly returning from a picnic with her colleagues when Hashim forcibly took her. The accident happened on the stretch between Adoor and Pathanapuram at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

    In a series of events, Hashim initially followed the tempo traveler carrying Anuja and her colleagues returning from a trip to Thiruvananthapuram. He then overtook the vehicle and intercepted it before forcibly pulling Anuja out from inside.

    When contacted over the phone, Anuja informed her colleague that they were going to end their lives. Suspecting something suspicious about Anuja's sudden exit with Hashim, her colleagues approached the police. However, before the police could start tracing Hashim and Anuja, their car had already met with the accident.
     

