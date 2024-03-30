Adoor road accident: Kerala Police to search for scientific evidence; check details

The incident happened when a car and a container lorry collided at 11.30 last night on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road at Pattazhimukku in Adoor. Preliminary police reports suggested that the car was traveling at high speed when it collided with the lorry.

Pathanamthitta: The police are conducting a scientific investigation to remove the mystery of the incident of a car rammed into a lorry in Pattazhy last day. Apart from the chemical tests, the police will also recover data from the mobile phones of Anuja and Hashim. Hashim's body was cremated last night. Meanwhile, Anuja's cremation will be held today.

The incident happened when a car and a container lorry collided at 11.30 last night on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road at Pattazhimukku in Adoor. Preliminary police reports suggested that the car was traveling at high speed when it collided with the lorry. Tragically, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the car suffered severe damage.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the incident may have been a suicide attempt by the victims. The police have decided to conduct a detailed investigation after checking the CCTV footage of the incident.

The car rammed into the container lorry coming in the opposite direction. Hashim and Anuja were close for a long time.

It is also indicated that Anuja had told her co-teacher that she was going to commit suicide. A liquor bottle was also retrieved from the car. Hashim and Anuja were reportedly close for a long time. The car was destroyed in the accident. The bodies were extracted from the car by the fire brigade and local residents after breaking open the vehicle.