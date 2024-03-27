Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala

    The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    The career-best movie of Prithviraj will hit theatres tomorrow. Prithviraj considers Aadujeevitham to be the most challenging film he has ever worked on, not just because he must endure huge bodily alterations numerous times, but also because his role Najeeb is much outside his typical comfort zone. The film has again achieved success through advance bookings just hours before its release.

    As per reports, the movie has collected more than Rs 2 crore in advance booking. The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

    The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

    One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its multilingual release, catering to audiences across various regions. 'Aadujeevitham' will be presented in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that the gripping narrative and captivating performances reach audiences far and wide, breaking barriers of language and culture.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
