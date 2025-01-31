"Forced to lick toilet": Family alleges ragging by schoolmates after 15-year-old commits suicide in Kochi

The family of 15-year-old Mihir Ahmed, who died by suicide, alleges ragging and harassment by classmates and school staff. Global Public School denies the allegations, and police are investigating the case.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Kochi: The family of a 15-year-old boy who recently died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise building in Tripunithura has leveled serious allegations of ragging against the school. Relatives claim Mihir endured brutal mental and physical harassment. They allege that the vice-principal of his previous school imposed harsh punishments and isolated him for weeks, deeply affecting him. This was revealed by his uncle, Muhammed Sherif, to Asianet News.

Information received from classmates suggests that senior students subjected Mihir to cruel torment, including forcing him to lick a toilet in the restroom. The family demands justice, emphasizing that no other student should suffer such an ordeal. They also allege that senior students continued to mock Mihir even after his death, making derogatory remarks about his complexion, indicating he was also a victim of colour discrimination. The family expresses satisfaction with the police investigation and demands punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, Global Public School denies the allegations, calling them baseless and stating that misinformation is being spread. The school authorities said they are cooperating with the police investigation and have spoken with the deceased student's parents. According to them, they have handed over evidence, including screenshots provided by the parents, to the police. The school management has also spoken with the accused students and their parents. The school management claimed they maintain a strong stance against ragging and assures action against the students involved if the allegations are substantiated with evidence. They also clarified that they cannot take action against students without evidence.

On January 15, Mihir Ahmed died by suicide after jumping from the 26th floor of an apartment building in Tripunithura. The family alleges that ragging by classmates led to his suicide. The boy's mother filed a police complaint stating that her son was subjected to cruel physical and mental harassment. Mihir, son of Sarin and Rachana, residents of Choice Tower in Tripunithura, died instantly. The investigation is being led by the Thrikkakara ACP. The police will take detailed statements from classmates and Global Public School authorities.

