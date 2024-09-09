'Focus on replacing 90-year-old pipes...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells Kerala govt over water crisis in capital

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the Kerala state government for the water shortage crisis in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) restored the water supply after a four-day disruption caused by pipeline alignment changes for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari railway doubling project.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 3:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the ruling state government of Kerala for the water shortage crisis in the capital city. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) restored the water supply in Thiruvananthapuram after a four-day disruption. The delay was due to the alignment of pipelines being altered as part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari railway doubling project. 

    Taking to X, Chandrasekhar wrote, "Thiruvananthapuram needs performing governance! Wherever there is INDI alliance, governance disappears and only full time politics and corruption. Look at what is happening in #Thiruvananthapuram - CPM controls the City Corporation and its incompetence is making people suffer."

    "And to cover up they seem to believe they can appease the public by declaring holidays to distract from their serious failures. No water? Holiday. Heavy rains causing water? Holiday.. This pattern highlights the daily struggles of the average resident in our State's capital," he said.

    "Thiruvananthapuram needs performing governance. It’s time for state govt to stop delaying and focus on replacing the 90-year-old, four mud-filled pipes from #Aruvikkara, before the city faces another crisis. Proper long term planning and a responsive Municipal Corporation is long overdue," the BJP leader added.

    Thiruvananthapuram faced one of its worst drinking water crises in the past four days as water pumping was halted to shift transmission lines at two locations in the city. To address the shortage, the corporation distributed 25.9 lakh litres of water and operated 662 tanker loads, with 43 city wards affected by the disruption.

