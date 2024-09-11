Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Crushed ribs, broken neck, hands": Post-mortem reveals grisly details of elderly woman's murder in Alappuzha

    Post-mortem of Subhadra, who was murdered and buried in Alappuzha, revealed severe injuries, including crushed ribs, broken neck and hands, and twisted left hand. Police conclude pre-planned murder by accused Sharmila and Mathew, who dug pit beforehand to rob victim of gold and money.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The primary details of the post-mortem examination of the elderly woman who was killed and buried in Alappuzha's Kalavoor is out. The post-mortem examination has revealed gruesome details of the crime, with the victim's body showing severe injuries.

    According to the post-mortem report, the victim's ribs crushed on both sides, with her neck and hands also broken. The examination also revealed that the victim's left hand had been twisted and tied behind her back. The hand was likely broken after the murder.

    The police have concluded that the murder was pre-planned, with the accused, Sharmila and Mathew, digging a pit in their backyard before committing the crime. They had lured the victim, Subhadra, to their house to rob her gold and money.

    The police investigation has found that the accused had pre-planned that Subhadra should die in order to get the valuables. The victim was killed between August 7 and 10, and her body was buried in the pit. The police estimate that the body had been buried for about a month.

    The investigation team is currently conducting a thorough search for the accused. The police have also found that the accused had hired a labourer to dig the pit, telling him that it was for disposing of waste. The labourer had seen an elderly woman in the house on the day he was hired to dig the pit.

    The police are yet to arrest the accused, but are following leads to apprehend them soon.

    Latest Videos
