Kerala: Man left to die in room after motorcycle accident in Thiruvananthapuram, accused flee scene

A 55-year-old man, Suresh, was hit by a motorcycle in Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, and left to die in his room by the accused, who fled. CCTV footage shows the incident, but not Suresh's condition when moved to the room. His decomposing body was found the next day, and police are investigating why he was locked in the room and left to die.

Thiruvananthapuram: A shocking incident has come to light in Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, where a 55-year-old man named Suresh from Kalungunada was hit by a motorcycle and left to die in a room by the accused, who fled the scene. The incident occurred on the night of September 7.

CCTV footage reveals that two men on a motorcycle hit Suresh while he was standing on the road. Shortly afterward, they took him to a nearby room, where Suresh was a resident, and left him there. The footage does not show Suresh's condition at the time he was moved to the room.

The next day, locals reported a foul odor emanating from the room, and upon investigating, they found Suresh's decomposing body through the window. The police were alerted, and the body was transferred to the taluk hospital.

The Vellarada police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine why the accused locked Suresh in the room and fled. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

