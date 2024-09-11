Kerala: CPI's Binoy Viswam meets MV Govindan ahead of LDF meeting, calls for removal of ADGP Ajith Kumar

LDF allies demand action against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar at Thiruvananthapuram meeting, citing his alleged ties with RSS. CPI and RJD lead the charge, with CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam calling for removal.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) meeting, held at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, saw allies demanding action against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister and CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, witnessed a strong stance from CPI and RJD against the ADGP.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam met with CPM State Secretary MV Govindan before the meeting and conveyed the party's demand for action against the ADGP. RJD leader Varghese George also expressed a strong stance, demanding the removal of the ADGP while speaking to the media before the meeting. Binoy Vishwam didn't make any public opinion and only said about taking part in the meeting.

NCP leader PC Chacko termed the ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders as "serious" and expressed the party's discontent. The LDF meeting is being closely watched, as it is expected to discuss the ADGP's alleged ties with the RSS and the subsequent fallout.

The meeting comes after the ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders sparked controversy, with allies expressing strong dissent. The LDF is expected to take a stance on the issue, with CPI and RJD leading the charge against the ADGP.

Binoy Vishwam has reportedly called for the removal of the ADGP at the meeting. The outcome of the LDF meeting is eagerly awaited, as it may have significant implications for the Left front and the state government.

