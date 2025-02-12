Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled

In Kerala, last year alone, 12 people lost their lives in animal attacks, and in the first 40 days of this year, six more fatalities have already been reported.

Wayanad: The state government has failed to support the families of those who lost their lives in human-wildlife conflicts in forest-fringe villages. Despite grand promises made by political representatives to pacify public outrage, most of the assistance has been limited to basic financial aid. Mananthavady Diocese Bishop Jose Porunnedom criticized these hollow assurances, stating that superficial relief measures would no longer be accepted. Over the past eight years, 180 people in Kerala have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks alone.

Asianet News' Roving Reporter sets out on a journey to uncover the ground reality.

On February 11, 2024, 47-year-old Ajeesh, a resident of Padamala in Wayanad, was tragically killed when a wild elephant entered his home and attacked him. His death was not just the loss of a family member but also the destruction of their hopes and dreams.

Kerala: Second elephant attack death in two days; 45-year-old killed in Wayanad

A year has passed since the incident, and back then, the government, including the Governor, ministers, and other political representatives, made numerous promises to pacify public outrage. To quell the protests, the government announced five major assurances: an initial financial aid of Rs 10 lakh, an additional Rs 50 lakh, a government job for a family member, full sponsorship of the children's education, and complete debt relief.

However, in reality, only the initial Rs 10 lakh financial aid was provided, while the remaining promises remain unfulfilled.

Ajeesh’s family is not alone in their suffering. The majority of families who have lost loved ones in human-wildlife conflicts share a similar experience. Mananthavady Diocese Bishop Jose Porunnedom criticized the government, calling it a challenge to humanity.

In the past eight years, Kerala has recorded 180 deaths due to wild elephant attacks. Last year alone, 12 people lost their lives, and in the first 40 days of this year, six more fatalities have already been reported.

Kerala: Dumbbells hung on private parts, injuries inflicted with compass; 5 students detained for ragging

Latest Videos