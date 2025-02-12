Kerala: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits temples in state, says 'Not political, a longtime wish'

Kochi: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan arrived in Kerala for a two-day temple visit. As part of his spiritual journey, he visited the Agastya Ashram in Kurikkad, Chottanikkara, where he also underwent Ayurvedic treatment before continuing his trip. Later this evening, he will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, and tomorrow, he is scheduled to visit the Parasurama Temple in Thiruvallam before returning. Speaking to Asianet News, Pawan Kalyan clarified that his visit to Kerala is purely spiritual and not political.

Pawan Kalyan emphasized that his visit was not politically motivated but rather a long-cherished wish to visit Murugan temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He also revealed that he has been dealing with multiple health issues, including a spinal injury. Along with temple visits, he sought medical consultation at Agastya Ashram in Kerala. Dismissing any political motives, he reiterated that his trip was purely spiritual.

Pawan Kalyan stated that controversies surrounding the Tirupati Laddu should never occur, emphasizing that no one should exploit temple funds for personal gain. He added that he only spoke out when the situation became unbearable.

Commenting on Allu Arjun’s arrest during the Pushpa release controversy, he called it an unfortunate incident that should never happen again. He urged celebrities to handle such situations with compassion and humanity.

