Kerala: 19-year-old boyfriend found dead after girlfriend's suicide over forced marriage in Malappuram

A 19-year-old boy was found dead by hanging after his 18-year-old girlfriend took her own life due to an unwanted arranged marriage.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, 19-year-old Sajir was found dead by hanging in Edavanna in Malappuram's Pukamannil after his 18-year-old girlfriend, Shaima, took her own life by hanging at her home in Amayur, Malappuram, on February 3.

According to police, Shaima was distressed over a marriage that had been arranged without her consent. The wedding ceremonies were scheduled for the day after her Nikah, which took place just three days before her death. Police investigations revealed that Shaima was not interested in the marriage.

Following the news of Shaima's death, Sajir, her boyfriend, had attempted to take his own life by slitting his wrist on the same day Shaima died. He was undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College but had left the hospital without anyone's knowledge on February 11.

Police's preliminary conclusion is that Shaima's distress over the unwanted marriage led to her decision to take her own life. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately.

- Call the 'Disha' helpline: 1056, 0471-2552056 (toll-free)
- Reach out to mental health professionals for support and guidance.

