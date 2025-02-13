WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

Find out why WWE could be brewing a fresh and historic feud between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The Queen is likely to choose Tiffy, and here's why!

WWE Smackdown: After a lukewarm episode of Monday Night Raw this week, the wrestling action is set to shift towards the blue brand. Intensity will soar as key decisions involving key segments will be made. One of which will most probably involve Queen Charlotte Flair.

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton? Oh yes!

#3 Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley

The past few segments revolving around the women's segment in the RAW have showcased an angle of feud between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley. Which also means the end of a months-long feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The way the booking is moving, Rhea Ripley could be set up with someone of her physicality.

However, Nia Jax will not get a Wrestlemania match directly against Rhea Ripley. She will have to go through the Chamber match and win it. The scenario looks highly likely as WWE is portraying the rivalry between the physical acumens. This also leaves Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton to have a feud of their own.

#2 Decision time

Royal Rumble winners usually announce their opponent one week after their grand victory. Jey Uso did exactly the same, announcing Gunther his selection for the Wrestlemania main event match. However, Charlotte Flair was missing from the whole RAW episode. This could mean that an announcement could happen on WWE Smackdown.

The Queen is expected to show in the Friday night event. If things go well and according to the tradition, Charlotte Flair could likely make her choice public. Tiffy time could now turn into the Toughy time for the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

#1 Pass the Baton

WWE is perfectly aligning the stars to push Tiffany Stratton as the future face of the women's division. Charlotte flair being that, for the longest time, makes it poetic when the future face takes on the present face. The storyline seems to perfectly make sense, with Tiffany Stratton fighting for the spot that Charlotte Flair has been for years in the business.

