Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

A suspicious shell of a bomb was found lying near a junk shop in the Kaimbwala area of Chandigarh. On receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action, and a team of senior officers reached the spot. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, DSP Udaypal, Police Station Incharge Narendra Patial, Operation Cell and Bomb Detection Team immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started an investigation. At present, the process of defusing the shell of a bomb is ongoing. The Army has reached the spot.

