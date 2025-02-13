Robinhood Stock Nears All-Time High As Wall Street Sees Revenue Doubling, Retail Bets On Q4 Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley expects investors to focus on transaction-based revenue growth, first-quarter 2025 trends, and further developments in content expansion.

Robinhood Stock Nears All-Time High As Wall Street Sees Revenue Doubling, Retail Bets On Q4 Earnings Beat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) surged more than 5% Wednesday afternoon ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, scheduled for after the market close.

Wall Street expects Robinhood to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $952 million, more than doubling from the same quarter last year. 

Morgan Stanley anticipates a "beat and raise" quarter, citing Robinhood’s ability to capture market share by accelerating content curation to attract younger investors in their prime earning years. 

The brokerage also pointed to cyclical factors boosting retail engagement and the potential for regulatory changes — particularly in cryptocurrency — that could unlock new revenue streams.

It expects investors to focus on transaction-based revenue growth, first-quarter 2025 trends, and further developments in content expansion.

Pre-earnings options activity has been elevated, with The Fly reporting that volume was 1.1 times the normal level by Wednesday afternoon, with calls outpacing puts by a 5:3 ratio. 

Implied volatility suggests the market is pricing in an 11% move, or about $6.20, following results — significantly higher than the median 6.8% move over the past eight quarters.

Screenshot 2025-02-12 135749.png Robinhood Markets Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.12 as of 2:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter as investors anticipated beat-and-raise Q4 results. 

One user forecast that Robinhood would be the best-performing stock this year. 

Robinhood shares are currently just 2.3% below their all-time intraday high of $57.27. Short interest stands at 1.9%, according to Koyfin.

The stock has gained more than 370% over the past year, including a 45% rise year-to-date. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Micron Stock Falls as CFO Maintains Q2 Outlook, Warns of Margin Pressure in Q3: Retail Eyes Buying Opportunity

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NXP Semiconductors Stock Gains On Morgan Stanley’s Upgrade, But Retail’s Feeling Bearish

NXP Semiconductors Stock Gains On Morgan Stanley’s Upgrade, But Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Adobe Analyst Says ‘Step In The Right Direction’ As Company Announces AI Video Generation Tool, Firefly Subscription Plans: Retail’s Unimpressed

Adobe Analyst Says ‘Step In The Right Direction’ As Company Announces AI Video Generation Tool, Firefly Subscription Plans: Retail’s Unimpressed

Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic Reportedly Says It’s Unclear When The Next Rate Cut Will Happen

Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic Reportedly Says It’s Unclear When The Next Rate Cut Will Happen

Cisco Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Forecasts End To Revenue Slump: Retail Remains Bearish

Cisco Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Forecasts End To Revenue Slump: Retail Remains Bearish

Shopify Stock Gets A Wave Of Price Target Hikes Post Q4 Results, But Shares Waver: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Shopify Stock Gets A Wave Of Price Target Hikes Post Q4 Results, But Shares Waver: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

NBA All-Star: Find out the Players injured and their replacements

NBA All-Star: Find out the Players injured and their replacements

NXP Semiconductors Stock Gains On Morgan Stanley’s Upgrade, But Retail’s Feeling Bearish

NXP Semiconductors Stock Gains On Morgan Stanley’s Upgrade, But Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Adobe Analyst Says ‘Step In The Right Direction’ As Company Announces AI Video Generation Tool, Firefly Subscription Plans: Retail’s Unimpressed

Adobe Analyst Says ‘Step In The Right Direction’ As Company Announces AI Video Generation Tool, Firefly Subscription Plans: Retail’s Unimpressed

Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic Reportedly Says It’s Unclear When The Next Rate Cut Will Happen

Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic Reportedly Says It’s Unclear When The Next Rate Cut Will Happen

Cisco Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Forecasts End To Revenue Slump: Retail Remains Bearish

Cisco Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Forecasts End To Revenue Slump: Retail Remains Bearish

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon