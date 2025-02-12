Kerala village mourns 'Parle G Suresh', beloved stray dog with tributes and banners

A village in Kollam, Kerala, mourns the loss of Parle G Suresh, a beloved stray dog known for his loyalty and affection. The community honoured him with banners and tributes after he was found dead. Residents recall his companionship, daily visits, and love for Parle G biscuits.

Kerala village mourns 'Parle G Suresh', beloved stray dog with tributes and banners vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Kollam, Kerala: A small village in Kerala’s Kollam district is mourning the loss of a beloved stray dog, ‘Parle G Suresh,’ who was more than just a pet—he was family. The entire community of Poovattur came together to pay tribute to the loyal dog, putting up banners and flex boards in his memory.  

Parle G Suresh, named after his love for Parle G biscuits, was a well-known figure in the village. He had no specific owner but belonged to everyone. He would visit every house, wagging his tail to greet people, and even accompany women to and from the local clothing store for their safety.  

However, one day, Suresh suddenly went missing. Days later, his lifeless body was found, leaving the entire village heartbroken. “He was not just a dog; he was our friend, our guardian,” said Mani, a resident. “He never caused trouble to anyone. He was loved by all.”  

Another villager, Kunhakutti, recalled how Suresh had a special bond with everyone. “He was always there, showing love to each of us. It’s hard to believe he’s gone.”  

Suresh had a routine of eating 10 Parle G biscuits daily, given by the villagers who adored him. “No other dog can replace the love he gave us,” said Sudarshan, who runs a tea shop in the village.  

