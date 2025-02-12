Kerala: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad, seventh death in 40 days

A 27-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad, marking the seventh death in 40 days and 180th in eight years in Kerala.

Wayanad: A 27-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Attamala, Eruttukkundu Colony in Wayanad. This marks the seventh death from wild elephant attacks in just the past 40 days. Over the last eight years, wild elephant attacks have claimed 180 lives in the state. Last year alone, 12 people lost their lives due to such attacks.

Yesterday (Feb 11), 45-year-old tribal man Manu, was found dead in the Noolpuzha area of Sulthan Bathery. The attack is believed to have occurred on Monday night, but the discovery of his body was made by locals the following morning.

Authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death. This marks the second fatal elephant attack in Kerala within a span of two days.

The attack occurred while Manu was returning home after purchasing essentials from a shop. Noolpuzha, where the incident took place, is a panchayat located near the Wayanad border. Reports suggest that the tragedy happened in a forest-fringe area. Manu's body was found in a field, and the location is known to have frequent wild elephant disturbances.

Recently, wild elephant attack resulted in the tragic death of a woman at Kombanpara near Peruvanthanam in Idukki, where 45-year-old Sophia Ismail of Nellivila Puthenveedu lost her life.

District Collector V. Vigneshwari assured that Sophia’s family would receive Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance by today itself. She also promised a job for Sophia’s daughter.

In recent months, the rise in wild elephant attacks across the state has intensified concerns over escalating human-animal conflicts.

On January 19, a family of three traveling on a motorcycle in Wayanad narrowly escaped after a wild elephant charged at them. The terrifying moment was captured on camera by passengers in a car approaching from the opposite direction.

A similar incident took place on January 14 in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where a group of people inside a car faced a frightening encounter as a wild elephant attacked their vehicle.

