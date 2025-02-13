NBA All-Star: Find out the Players injured and their replacements

News of injuries has already started plaguing the build-up towards the fixtures. In the article, we look at the injuries that have ruled out NBA All-Stars and their replacements.

NBA All-Star: The fever for the all-star game is high after the Worldwide audience turned its focus to the NBA from a fascinating Super Bowl week. NBA All-Star fixtures this time will have a play-in tournament as well, making the clashes more interesting and lasting for the audience.

However, unfortunate news of injuries has already started plaguing the build-up towards the fixtures. In the article, we look at the injuries that have ruled out NBA All-Stars and their official replacements into the respective sides as well.

Anthony Davis out, Kyrie Irving in

In a twist, Anthony Davis, who was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the shocking Luka Donic deal, got injured in his debut game. The former Lakers big man will miss significant time off the court due to a groin injury. NBA commissioner announced that Kyrie Irving will replace the big man.

Davis was drafted by Shaquille O'Neal in the Team Shaq, which is stacked by NBA active legends. Some fans even call the side Team USA, as the majority of the players were part of the gold medal-winning side at the recent Olympic games. Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving deservedly has earned his place after yet another star campaign in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Trae Young in

Milwaukee Bucks suffered another setback to their stalling season with Giannis Antetokounmpo out injured. The Greek forward was missed against the Golden State Warriors as the Milwaukee Bucks offense was stretched beyond its capabilities. Team Chuck drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Trae Young will now replace him.

The Atlanta Hawks player was initially disappointed after not making it into the NBA All-Star this season. However, destiny has turned his disappointment into opportunity. This will be the fourth NBA All-Star outing for Trae Young.

