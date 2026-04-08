Shivamogga electrocution: A woman died after touching a live wire fence at a resort near Gajanur. Alleged negligence led to the incident. An FIR has been filed against the resort owner, and a probe is underway.

Shivamogga: A poor woman has tragically died in a shocking electrical accident at a private resort near Gajanur in Shivamogga district. The resort management is being blamed for gross negligence, and the victim's family and villagers are furious with the owner.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What Exactly Happened?

The victim has been identified as Nagamma (45), a resident of Abbalagere village in Shivamogga taluk. She had come to the resort with a catering team to wash dishes for an engagement party.

The tragedy struck in the afternoon after she finished her work. Nagamma went to hang her wet clothes on the resort's barbed-wire fence, not knowing it was live with electricity.

A Case of Extreme Carelessness

For the engagement party, the resort was decorated with electric lights. The wires for these lights were carelessly laid over the barbed-wire fence. It is suspected that due to rain or a technical fault, the wire short-circuited, sending a powerful current through the entire fence. The moment Nagamma touched it, she was severely electrocuted.

Also read: Bengaluru Gold Smuggling Bust: ₹5 Crore Gold Seized at Kempegowda Airport, 5 Arrested

Died on the Way to Hospital

People rushed to help and tried to get her to a hospital in Shivamogga. But sadly, Nagamma passed away on the way. Her family says she was their pillar of support, and her life was lost because of the resort's simple carelessness.

Following the incident, her family filed a complaint at the Tunga Nagar police station. An FIR has been registered against three people, including the resort owner, on charges of negligence. The police have visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and have started their investigation.

Demand for Compensation

"Nagamma came to work with us and died for no fault of her own. It was completely wrong of the resort to put live wires on the fence without any safety measures," said Parameshwaramma, the catering supervisor, and Neelamma, a co-worker.

Dhanush, a leader from Abbalagere village, along with other villagers, has demanded that the resort owner and the government provide fair compensation to Nagamma's family.

Also read: Karnataka Tragedy: Trip Turns Fatal as Speeding Car Rams into Friends on Tea Break; One Dead