A serious road accident occurred on the Kolar-Hoskote National Highway on the outskirts of Bengaluru, involving a KSRTC bus and a container lorry.

According to preliminary information, the KSRTC bus collided with the container lorry, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the bus. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front section of the bus was completely crushed.

Further details regarding casualties, injuries and the cause of the accident are awaited.