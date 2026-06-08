- Home
- Karnataka News
- Hoskote Highway Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Container Lorry, Passengers Escape Safely
Hoskote Highway Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Container Lorry, Passengers Escape Safely
A KSRTC bus collided with a container lorry on the Hoskote Highway near Bengaluru, causing severe damage to the front portion of the bus. Several passengers, including the driver, sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment.
KSRTC Bus Collides With Container Lorry on Kolar-Hoskote Highway
A serious road accident occurred on the Kolar-Hoskote National Highway on the outskirts of Bengaluru, involving a KSRTC bus and a container lorry.
According to preliminary information, the KSRTC bus collided with the container lorry, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the bus. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front section of the bus was completely crushed.
Further details regarding casualties, injuries and the cause of the accident are awaited.
Exact Cause of Accident Yet to Be Ascertained
The accident occurred near Attiwata Gate in Hoskote. Hoskote Traffic Police officials visited the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.
Several passengers, including the bus driver, sustained injuries in the collision and were shifted to Hoskote Government Hospital for treatment.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered at the Hoskote Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is under way.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.