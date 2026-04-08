Chamarajanagar Accident: A woman died after her saree got caught in a bike wheel, throwing her onto the road where a truck ran over her. Separate accidents in Gundlupet and Kalaburagi also claimed lives.

Chamarajanagar: Riding a two-wheeler requires a lot of caution, especially with the number of vehicles on our roads today. Besides following traffic rules, some basic safety checks are a must. In a tragic example of what can go wrong, a woman's saree got caught in the rear wheel of a bike, causing her to fall onto the road. A truck that was right behind them ran over her, and she died on the spot. The incident took place near Arepura Gate in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The woman has been identified as Shivamma. She was returning from a relative's house when the accident happened. Shivamma, who was sitting on the back of the bike, wasn't paying attention to the loose end of her saree. The person riding the bike also didn't notice it. As a result, the saree got entangled in the wheel, and Shivamma was thrown onto the road. It all happened in a flash, and the truck ran over her. A case has been registered at the Begur police station.

Also read: Chikkamagaluru: After Madikeri, Another Kerala Woman Goes Missing During Trek in Chandradrona Hills

Tipper and Car Collide

In another accident this morning, a car and a tipper truck collided near Basavapura on the Hangala route in Gundlupet taluk. The car was badly damaged in the crash. Luckily, the passengers in the car escaped without any serious injuries. The tipper, which was carrying a load, was heading towards Tamil Nadu when it crashed into the car coming from the opposite direction. A case was filed at the Gundlupet police station.

Father and Daughter Die on the Spot

Meanwhile, in Kalaburagi city, a father and his daughter died in a road accident near the Syed Chincholi cross on the Ring Road. The two were on a bike when a tanker hit them. The father, Raju Kumar (45), and his daughter, Suma (14), died instantly. They were on their way home when a cement mixer tanker crashed into their bike. The deceased were residents of the city's Ranoja Peer Dargah area. A case has been registered at the Kalaburagi Traffic Police Station-2.

Also read: Karnataka Tragedy: Trip Turns Fatal as Speeding Car Rams into Friends on Tea Break; One Dead