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Bengaluru Metro Update: Train Service Likely to Start on 6 New Stations From August 15 on 7.5 km Stretch
Bengaluru Metro is likely to begin train services on 6 new stations from August 15 on a 7.5 km stretch. The proposed expansion is expected to improve connectivity for commuters, with official confirmation from BMRCL still awaited.
Metro Services Likely To Begin On Six New Stations From August 15
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has brought good news for commuters in Bengaluru. According to information accessed by Asianet Suvarna News, metro train services are likely to commence at six new stations from August 15.
The move is expected to improve connectivity and provide relief to thousands of daily commuters in the city. However, an official announcement from BMRCL is still awaited.
Inspection Works Underway Before Pink Line Opening
A team of experts and officials is conducting inspections ahead of the opening of the city’s Metro Pink Line for public use.
The Pink Line has cleared several tests, including quality assessments. The oscillation test of the Metro Pink Line has also been successfully completed, indicating progress towards its operational readiness.
Kalena Agrahara To Tavarekere Metro Stretch Likely To Open By August 15
The 7.5 km stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is expected to be opened to the public by August 15 this year.
It is reported that trains on this section have been approved to operate at speeds of up to 90 kmph.
Final Stage Safety Inspection Underway For New Metro Line
The final stage safety inspection is currently in progress.
Once the new route becomes operational, Bengaluru Metro will become the second-largest metro network in the country. The network will expand to 103.6 km, surpassing Mumbai Metro, which currently has a network length of 101.43 km.
The tunnel line is likely to begin operations in December.
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