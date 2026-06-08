Heavy monsoon rains have exposed alleged poor-quality construction work on NH-169 near Mijar in Karnataka, where a portion of the highway was washed away. Locals have raised concerns over road safety, while NHAI says repair work is underway.

Heavy monsoon rains along the coastal region have once again exposed alleged poor-quality construction work on National Highway 169 (NH-169), specifically near Mijaru in Moodbidri, Mangaluru. A portion of the highway was completely washed away after intense rainfall on June 5, raising serious concerns among motorists and local residents over road safety and construction standards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Portion Of Highway Washed Away After Heavy Rain

According to reports, continuous rainfall in the Mijaru area led to the collapse of a section of the highway, as rainwater accumulated and weakened the road base. Locals have alleged that the construction work was carried out in an unscientific manner, leading to the damage.

Residents claimed that a large culvert should have been constructed at the location to manage heavy rainwater flow. However, they allege that a smaller drainage structure was installed instead, which was insufficient to handle the volume of water. As a result, rainwater accumulated along the roadside, eroding the soil and gravel beneath the highway and causing a portion of the road to collapse. Similar issues have reportedly been observed in three other locations in the Thenkamijar area, further raising concerns about the quality of the work.

Despite the damaged road base and hazardous conditions, light and commercial vehicles continue to use the stretch, with motorists reportedly risking their safety while navigating through flowing rainwater.

Scroll to load tweet…

Public Anger Over Construction Quality

Local residents have expressed strong outrage, alleging that DBL Company, which is responsible for the highway construction, is accountable for the alleged unscientific work. They have urged officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate corrective action and carry out urgent repair work to prevent accidents during the ongoing monsoon season.

NHAI Responds To Allegations

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Office in Bengaluru responded to the situation on X, stating: “NHAI regrets the inconvenience caused and informs that the toe protection works at the location are currently in progress and are yet to be completed. The service road has not been opened to traffic as the project is presently about 70 per cent complete. With the onset of the monsoon, water accumulation has been observed at certain locations where works are still underway. NHAI teams are already on the ground and are actively addressing these issues to ensure safe and smooth movement.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Reactions

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users expressing concern over road safety and construction quality.

One user commented: "Its scary.. if someone drives to the left side unknowingly, gone case."

Scroll to load tweet…

Second user commented: "This is Mijar near to my home, road work is not completed yet. Authorities not aware about mangalore rainfall and road was constructed in agricultural land. So it’s quiet common."

Scroll to load tweet…

Third user commented: "Don’t the companies study the topology of this soil in DPR. We are different from the highlands in terms of topography coupled with extreme rainfall. Some shortcut work is exposed during rains only."

Scroll to load tweet…