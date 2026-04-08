Haveri Accident on April 8: A speeding Innova rammed into friends on a tea break near Tadas, killing one and injuring several. The group from Davangere was on a trip to Dandeli. Police probe underway.

HUBBALLI: What was supposed to be a fun trip for 10 friends ended in tragedy after one of them lost his life for no fault of his own. The group of friends from Davangere were on their way to Dandeli for a holiday. They were travelling in a Tempo Traveller (TT) and had stopped for a tea break near Tadas in Haveri district.

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As they stood talking and sipping tea, a speeding Innova car came out of nowhere and crashed into the back of their parked TT. The car then ploughed into the friends standing next to the vehicle. In the horrific incident, two people were seriously injured, while one died on the spot.

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A Trip Cut Short by Tragedy

The 10 friends, all from Davangere, had started their journey in the TT at 2 AM. Around 6 AM, they decided to take a break and stopped at a tea shop near Tadas in Haveri. They were chatting for a while, standing near their vehicle while drinking tea. This is when the speeding Innova rammed into their parked TT. About seven to eight friends were standing right next to the vehicle.

A total of seven people were injured in the crash. Among them, two were seriously hurt. Tragically, 18-year-old Ali Mahin lost his life in the accident. Ali was a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Davangere, and his family is heartbroken. The two seriously injured have been identified as Altaf and Junaid. The accident took place at around 6 AM. The injured were rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi by 7 AM. A post-mortem examination for the deceased was conducted at the KIMS mortuary. The Tadas police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

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